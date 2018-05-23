C.R.B. recommends restricting use of SDPD chokehold - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

C.R.B. recommends restricting use of SDPD chokehold

By Chris Gros, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The San Diego Community Review Board of Police Practices on Tuesday once again took up the issue of a controversial chokehold.

Activists have been demanding officers stop employing the carotid restrain in the field, but instead of voting for a total ban, the board recommended limiting when it can be used.

The Community Review Board voted 7 to 5 on a motion to recommend limiting the carotid restraint to only bused in "assaultive" or life-threatening situations. Because of the margin, the vote could be contested. 

The recommendation will now go to San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit's desk. 

News 8’s Chris Gros reports from downtown San Diego with how the board reached its decision.

