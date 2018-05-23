Deputies investigate threat to Tierra Del Sol Middle School in L - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Deputies investigate threat to Tierra Del Sol Middle School in Lakeside

Posted: Updated:

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A threat to Tierra Del Sol Middle School in Lakeside has turned up no evidence of validity, authorities said late Tuesday night.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation after being made aware of a threat to the school, located at 9611 Petite Lane, said Sgt. Tim Chantler of the Sheriff's Department.

Out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement will be deployed in and around the campus on Wednesday, Chantler said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.