Danica Patrick will be first woman to host ESPYS

It's a big week for Danica Patrick.
On Sunday the auto racing star will participate in the Indianapolis 500 for the final time – her first time running the iconic race since 2011, her last full-time season in IndyCar.
Before the race, which will see Patrick start in the No. 7 spot following weekend qualifying, she stopped by The Tonight Show, where host Jimmy Fallon broke the news Tuesday that Patrick will serve as the host for the 2018 ESPY Awards.
Patrick will be the first woman to serve as host of the ESPYS, ESPN's big annual event that serves as a celebration of the best sports has to offer.
This year's awards will be July 18.
.@DanicaPatrick will host the 2018 ESPYS!— ESPYS (@ESPYS) May 23, 2018
She will be the first female to host the show. pic.twitter.com/mYvQx9xErW
"I have a thing for doing things for the first time as a woman, so I'm going to be the first woman to host the ESPYS," Patrick said on the broadcast.
Former NFL great Peyton Manning was the host last year for the 25th edition of the event.
