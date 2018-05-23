NHL playoffs, Trump talks immigration, USA Gymnastics: 5 things to know Wednesday

President Trump reportedly will travel to New York on Wednesday for a speech on the need to eradicate the violent MS-13 gang, just days after he created a stir when he used the term "animals" in reference to undocumented immigrants. Trump has since defended his remark, which came last week during a discussion of undocumented immigrants in jail, including MS-13 members. The reported visit comes after federal data showed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents under the Trump administration have been arresting more undocumented immigrants without a criminal record. Trump will speak in Bethpage, Long Island, local media reported, citing the office of U.S. Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.).

NHL playoffs: Which team will face the Vegas Golden Knights?

The Eastern Conference title is on the line as the Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7. The Capitals forced the decisive seventh game back in Tampa by winning at home for the first time in the series, blanking the Lightning 3-0 in Washington. A win for the Capitals on Wednesday would send them to the final for just the second time in franchise history - they lost to the Detroit Red Wings 20 years ago.. With a home win, the Lightning would win their third conference title, having played for the Stanley Cup in 2015 and having won it in 2004. The winner will get the expansion Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.

North Korea prepares to dismantle nuclear test site

North Korea could dismantle its nuclear site as early as Wednesday in a move toward denuclearization ahead of the planned summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un next month. Punggye-ri, located in the mountainous northeast of the country, is the site where all six of North Korea's nuclear tests have been held. The dismantling of the site, according to North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, will include "collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions" and "removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts." The move comes after Trump suggested the summit could be delayed or canceled after North Korea ramped up its rhetoric, insisting the U.S. and South Korea end joint military exercises in the region.

USA Gymnastics CEO to apologize to Nassar victims

USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry on Wednesday will apologize to the sexual-abuse victims of Larry Nassar as she testifies before a House panel. "I commit to you that I will keep their words and experiences at the core of every decision I make, every day, as the leader of this organization," Perry wrote in her opening statement, which was released by the House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. Perry also confirmed the organization is in mediation talks with women and girls who have sued the national governing body. Hundreds of women, including several Olympic champions, have accused the longtime USA Gymnastics team doctor of abusing them under the guise of medical treatment. Nassar, 54, is serving a 60-year federal prison sentence on child pornography charges.

Clemency hearing set for woman whose case became cause célèbre

A Tennessee woman serving a life sentence for murdering a man while she allegedly was being sex-trafficked is scheduled to get a clemency hearing Wednesday. Cyntoia Brown, now 30, was convicted in the 2004 murder of 43-year-old Nashville real estate agent Johnny Allen. She was 16 at the time of the crime. Brown's advocates and lawyers say she feared for her life when she shot Allen in his home as he lay naked in bed beside her. Her case drew international attention after she was championed by celebrities, including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian. Clemency for Brown ultimately will be decided by Gov. Bill Haslam, now in his final year in office. Separately, a federal appeals court will review Brown's life sentence on June 14.

