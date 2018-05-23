Weird and wonderful architecture around the world

Border Patrol agents using coastal surveillance cameras spotted a human-smuggling boat approaching the shore and were waiting on a La Jolla beach to arrest 10 undocumented immigrants early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
A slow-moving brush fire that blackened about 50 open acres east of Pala Casino was 40 percent contained Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
Local Chick-fil-A restaurants will give free meals to active or retired military members and their families Wednesday night. It's all part of the chain's annual Military Appreciation Night.
We all know it's expensive to live in California (the average rent in San Diego is about $2000 per month). But how much is it to leave California? News 8 crunches the numbers on what it costs to pack up and and move out of the Golden State.
Sheriff's deputies will provide extra security Wednesday at a Lakeside school after someone made an unfounded threat of violence.
Most people are familiar with action cameras that record HD video. Now the technology has advanced and 360 cameras are flooding the consumer market.
The San Diego Community Review Board of Police Practices on Tuesday once again took up the issue of a controversial chokehold.
Seasonal weather as we approach the end of May. Temperatures slightly below average and an overcast morning set to scatter by the afternoon.
The Trump administration has been looking to open the waters off California to oil drilling, but several cities in San Diego County have pushed back.
The Crossroads of the West gun show is a popular draw and big moneymaker for the Del Mar Fairgrounds, but gun control advocates are calling for an end to the shows in the wake of recent school shootings.