Andrew Garfield Says He Kissed '30 Women' the Night of His First Kiss

Andrew Garfield’s first kiss wasn’t quite the traditional experience.

The 34-year-old actor opened up on Tuesday’s The Late Showwith Stephen Colbert about his sexual awakening at the age of 13. Noting he’d pecked girls on the lips prior up until that time, Garfield noted that his first “proper French kiss” happened after he started attending a co-ed school.

“I was at an all-boys prep school until the age of 12, and then as the hormone monster came into my life, I went to a co-ed school,” he explained. “None of us know what we’re doing and there’s all these longing and all these stirrings. This girl, Dora, I won’t mention her last name -- but she changed all of our lives.”

When the audience “ooo’d” he quickly clarified, “No, no, no, no, no! No, it’s more innocent than that.”

Garfield then recalled when Dora hosted a party at her house when her parents were out of town and invited her classmates over.

“It was about 50 young boys and girls on separate sides of this garden and no parental supervision. Then suddenly, I remember it was like a scene from Braveheart where the Scottish and the English, they just start charging at each other, just like tongues out, like tongue first,” he quipped.

Garfield revealed that the night didn't just lead to one smooch.

“That was my first kiss and I think that night I kissed 30 women, girls,” he confessed to Colbert. “This isn’t me showing off. It was a free for all. It was like a royal rumble. It remains one of the best nights of my life. It was this mass sexual awakening.”

Garfield said the event is still talked about to this day. “I’m still friends with my four best friends from school and we’ll have a drink at a pub and we’ll have a quiet moment and one of us will be like, ‘Dora’s party…’” he recalled wistfully.

The Oscar nominee always comes equipped with great stories when he visits the Late Show. On one of his last appearances, he even recreated his Golden Globes kiss with Ryan Reynolds while chatting with Colbert. Check it out:

