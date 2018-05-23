Southern Baptist leader removed as president of seminary after remarks about abused women

NASHVILLE - Prominent Southern Baptist leader Paige Patterson was removed early Wednesday as the president of a Texas seminary after growing criticism of past comments he made about women and domestic abuse.

The Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary's board of trustees voted to make Patterson president emeritus, during a lengthy special meeting that started Tuesday afternoon and extended into the early morning hours, according to a statement from the board of trustees. The motion passed with majority support from the board and is effective immediately.

"After much prayer and a more than 13-hour discussion regarding challenges facing the institution, including those of enrollment, financial, leadership and institutional identity, the board determined to move in the direction of new leadership for the benefit of the future mission of the seminary," the board's statement said.

Patterson's removal comes on the heels of a growing number of Southern Baptist women and their supporters now taking issue with the counsel Patterson has provided and shared in recent decades related to women.

Past remarks draw criticism

More than 3,200 people had signed a May 6 letter to the board of trustees critical of Patterson for previously advising an abused woman to pray for her violent husband. They also took issue with remarks he made about a teen girl's appearance.

The pushback against Patterson only grew louder Tuesday when The Washington Post reported that a woman is accusing Patterson of telling her not to report her rape to police and to forgive her alleged assailant.

The seminary did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests to reach Patterson for comment.

While he has yet to publicly address the allegations in The Post story, Patterson has issued two statements over the last month. Both said Patterson rejects any form of abuse, and in the May 10 statement, he apologized to women he has wounded with past remarks that were inappropriate or lacked clarity.

The Post story published Tuesday afternoon while the seminary's board of trustees were still meeting at the seminary in Fort Worth.

Patterson offered compensation, housing

The board continued its discussions and eventually announced its decision in the early morning hours.

It decided that Patterson will receive compensation and that he and his wife can live on campus as the first theologians-in-residence at the Baptist Heritage Center, which is still under construction. The offer to live in the center, first extended to the Pattersons in September, was affirmed Wednesday by the board.

The board's decision did not sit well with some.

Liz Guinn, who joined thousands in signing the May 6 letter to the board of trustees, did not agree with their Wednesday decision. Guinn lives in East Tennessee and her husband is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Elizabethton.

"Now the board of trustees making him president emeritus and giving him a house on campus and continued salary shows that they don't think what he has said and done is wrong," said Guinn, in an email. "I love the SBC, but I am disappointed in this outcome."

The board, in their statement, said it was grateful for the contributions Patterson and his wife have made since he became president of the seminary in 2003.

They also honored his commitment to the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in America, as well as the leadership role he played in the evangelical network of church's conservative shift in recent decades.

Patterson has been revered by many for his role in the conservative resurgence and continues to have supporters. A petition standing up for him has nearly 600 signatures.

The board also affirmed Wednesday that the seminary stands against all forms of abuse and that evidence exists that Patterson complied with reporting laws for assault and abuse.

What did Patterson say?

The statement did not specifically mention the recordings of Patterson's past remarks on domestic abuse and women's appearance. The recordings, which have widely circulated online, helped fuel the fervor that has been building around Patterson over the last month.

In a video of a 2014 church conference talk, Patterson comments on the attractiveness of a teenage girl and remembers telling a concerned mother that her teenage son and his friend were acting biblically when one of them called the girl "built."

A 2000 audio recording also is at issue. In it, Patterson spoke against divorce and recounted how he advised a woman being abused by her husband to pray for God to intervene. When she showed up with two black eyes angry with his advice, Patterson told her he was happy because her husband had attended church for the first time that Sunday.

The board statement also did not specifically address the allegations raised by The Washington Post.

What happens next?

That incident occurred in 2003 while the woman was pursuing a degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C., The Post reported. Patterson was president of the school at the time.

After the story broke, Danny Akin, the North Carolina seminary's current president, addressed the allegations in an email to students Tuesday. Akin said he asked the school's general counsel to review the previous administration's actions and consulted law enforcement. He also spoke with the former student.

"I want to make sure the campus knows that we have a zero-tolerance policy on campus regarding rape, sexual harassment, abuse, etc.," said Akin, in the email.

In Texas, the dean of the School of Theology at Southwestern seminary, D. Jeffrey Bingham, will serve as interim president pending his acceptance, the board said.

