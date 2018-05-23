Live stream: Sec. of State Pompeo goes before the House Foreign - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Live stream: Sec. of State Pompeo goes before the House Foreign Affairs Committee

By USA TODAY
WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday morning, amid growing doubts about next month's planned summit with North Korea.

Secretary Pompeo said U.S. leaders are aware of the risks of the trip to North Korea, but they remain hopeful about the prospects for a deal that will result in the denuclearization of North Korea.

The U.S. goal for the June 12 summit in Singapore is "complete and total denuclearization of North Korea,' Pompeo said.

In a press release from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Chairman Royce said, "As this committee continues its work to strengthen our national security - including by maintaining pressure on North Korea and pursuing critical reforms to our food aid and international broadcasting programs - we look forward to hearing from Secretary Pompeo about the administration's foreign affairs priorities.'

