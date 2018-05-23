Francesca Eastwood, Clint Eastwood’s Daughter, Is Pregnant With Her First Child: Pic!

Million Dollar Baby!

Francesca Eastwood is going to be a mom. On Tuesday, Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher's daughter attended the 28th Annual Environmental Media Awards in Los Angeles, where she showed off her growing baby bump in a black gown.She paired the off-the-shoulder look with a black heel, and was joined by her mother at the event.

The mother-daughter duo were presenters at the awards ceremony, and Francesca confirmed she was pregnant with her first child while onstage.

Though Francesca has yet to break the news of her pregnancy on social media, her half-sister, Morgan Eastwood, posted a shot of the 24-year-old's baby bump on her Instagram Story.

Francesca was previously married to Jordan Feldstein, the late brother of Jonah Hill in 2013. The marriage was annulled a week later.

