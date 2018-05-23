US sales of new homes slipped 1.5% in April, with buying down 7.9% in the West

WASHINGTON - Sales of new U.S. homes fell 1.5% in April as buying plunged in the West.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that new homes sold last month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 662,000. So far this year, new-home sales are 8.4% higher than in 2017.
A solid job market and a shortage of existing homes for sale have led more people into the new home market, even though they are generally more expensive than existing homes. Sales last month were increasingly were made at the higher end.
Momentum in the U.S. housing market has overcome even a supply shortage because mortgage rates remain near historic lows. But average mortgage rates have begun to climb in reaction to President Donald Trump's tax cuts, reaching a seven-year high of 4.61% on a 30-year loan, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
Sales tumbled 7.9% last month in the West and were essentially unchanged in the Midwest and South. But sales improved 11.1% in the Northeast. The new-home sales figures are often volatile on a monthly basis and often revised.
The median sales price of a new home rose 0.4% from a year ago, to $312,400. But that masks a broader change last month, which was more activity at luxury prices levels.
Ten percent of new homes purchased in April cost more than $750,000. That is twice the percentage of homes bought last year in that range. As a result, the average price of a new home in April shot up 11.3% from a year ago, to $407,300.
The San Diego Padres have come to count on Tyson Ross to deliver long, effective outings early in his second go-round with the franchise.
A convicted Illinois killer was found guilty Wednesday of the murders of five women in Southern California more than two decades ago.
A man accused of attacking an El Cajon police officer inside a fast-food restaurant when he approached the suspect about a theft at a nearby Dollar Store must stand trial on charges of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, robbery, possession of methamphetamine and being under the influence of the drug, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area about 85 percent contained as of late Wednesday.
A tuberculosis case was reported at UC San Diego, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.
This Sunday, San Diego’s top 20 high school theater stars will compete for their chance to win a $10,000 scholarship on a Broadway stage.
Rental properties are in high demand, and online scammers are taking advantage of San Diego’s tight rental market – making it hard for people to find a place to live.
Remember the coyote in distress after home video captured the animal with thick plastic around its neck in Rancho Bernardo?
The Alpha Project in East Village on Wednesday helped free dozens of homeless people from their chains of misdemeanors and infractions.
Sally Ride, who became the first American woman in space in 1983 and taught at UC San Diego after leaving NASA, was posthumously honored Wednesday by the U.S. Postal Service, at a ceremony at the university to unveil a stamp depicting the Encino-born physicist, astronaut and educator.