Philip Roth, Pulitzer Prize-Winning American Author, Dead at 85 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Philip Roth, Pulitzer Prize-Winning American Author, Dead at 85

Updated: May 23, 2018 8:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.