Tropical storm could drench Gulf Coast over Memorial Day weekend

The unofficial kickoff to summer could have an unwelcome visitor this weekend.

For folks along the Gulf Coast and in the Southeast, a damp and dreary Memorial Day weekend is forecast, thanks to a slow-moving weather system.

There's a 60% chance the system will become a tropical depression this weekend over the eastern or central Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday. If the depression's wind speeds reach 39 mph, it would become the season's first named storm: Alberto.

The hurricane center expects the system, east of the Yucatan Peninsula in the Caribbean Sea, to slowly move north into the Gulf of Mexico and approach land by late Saturday.

The projected paths of the system range from Louisiana to the west coast of Florida.

800 AM: new Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued- There is a 60% chance of a subtropical or tropical depression forming in the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Heavy rain is the main threat for now. Full details: https://t.co/m9946DoYYi pic.twitter.com/EsjEYTvtiP - NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) May 23, 2018

Heavy rainfall is possible in western Cuba, the Cayman Islands and much of Florida during the next several days.

AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said, "Regardless of tropical or non-tropical development, this system will continue to produce heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding over parts of Florida and the Deep South and southeastern U.S. during the next several days."

Weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue said to "prepare for a lot of rainfall all along the Gulf Coast beaches this weekend. Friday to Monday will be very wet. All four days will see substantial amounts." He warned that "a disorganized, slow-moving weak tropical low, depression or low-end storm can cause catastrophic flooding."

As much as 7 inches of rain is possible in south Florida, where some areas had more than 17 inches of rain last weekend, the National Weather Service said.

This month, many locations in the Florida peninsula have had one of their top 10 wettest Mays on record, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

The Florida governor's office said it is monitoring the system and encouraged Floridians to prepare "for significant rain and possible flooding."

The office said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is pre-positioning the agency's high-water vehicles for rapid deployment if needed.

Rain from the system will invade the mid-Atlantic and Northeast through the weekend, and Monday, Memorial Day, looks to be the wettest day, AccuWeather said.

Some showers and thunderstorms from a separate weather system are possible in the Northwest and northern Rockies through the weekend.

Most of the central USA will enjoy warm, dry weather, AccuWeather said.

Contributing: Melissa Nelson Gabriel, the Pensacola News-Journal