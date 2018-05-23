Rose McGowan Questions If It's Time to 'Stop Fighting' During Therapy Session on 'Citizen Rose' (Exclusive)

Rose McGowan is at a crossroads.

The 44-year-old actress and activist questions if it's time to "stop fighting" in this week's episode of Citizen Rose, and only ET has an exclusive sneak peek.

"I don't want to keep fighting. But I also don't know what it's like, I've never not fought in my entire life," McGowan says during a trauma therapy session in the clip. "I don't know what living looks like."

"All I know is this role you've taken on seems to be harming you as much as it's helping you... so maybe you're not supposed to carry it the whole way," her therapist replies.

"It's almost embarrassing to say I didn't know trauma therapy existed, but I figure if I don't know it, a lot of people don't know it. It's incredibly important to take time for yourself, when you have a cause and it's a really good one and you're compelled to change the world, it can leave you behind in the dust."

McGowan has been hard at work trying to bring a voice to those who have felt silenced by abuse and harassment. At NBC'sTelevision Critics Association press tour in January, however, she called the Time's Up movement a "band-aid" to make Hollywood feel better.

"From the outside, what [people] see on the red carpet, I see what’s happening behind the scenes what’s going on, so I know a lot of things,” she said. “I think a system that’s massively broken got a band-aid to make yourselves feel better to what you’ve all known about [and] were participants to in that silence. That, I do not forgive.”

