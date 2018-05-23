Live stream: President Trump at roundtable on threat from MS-13

BETHPAGE, NY - President Trump will participate in a roundtable discussion of immigration policies at the Morrelly Homeland Security Center at 2pm.

The roundtable will focus on the threat posed by MS-13, the criminal gang that has been the focus of much of President Trump's rhetoric on broken immigration policies and concerns about sanctuary cities and illegal immigration.

MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, originated in Los Angeles in the 1980s, according to several accounts, at a time when El Salvador was embroiled in a civil war.

A 2005 National Gang Threat Assessment report by the National Alliance of Gang Investigators Association and funded by the Justice Department said that the "primarily El Salvadoran' gang "formed in the Rampart area of Los Angeles, which was heavily populated by Mexican-American gangs.

After being constantly victimized by the dominant Mexican gangs, El Salvadoran immigrants banded together for protection, thus enlarging their membership and force. The group called itself Mara Salvatrucha, or MS, and as it grew in size, it aligned with the Mexican Mafia under the Los Surenos umbrella.'

This roundtable comes on the heels of another discussion on immigration policies in regards to California's so-called sanctuary laws of not reporting undocumented immigrants to ICE for detention and possible deportation.

At that discussion, President Trump made a controversial comment that can be seen in the video below.

USA TODAY is providing LIVE coverage of his Wednesday roundtable in the player above.