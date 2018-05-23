'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal Wedding Date

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are ready to say "I do!"

The Bachelor couple revealed details about their upcoming nuptials -- including their wedding date -- during an appearance on The View on Wednesday. The two are tying the knot on Jan. 12 in Maui, Hawaii, at the Haiku Mill.

Luyendyk made headlines after proposing to Burnham on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, just one day after the show aired his brutal breakup with Becca Kufrin. Luyendyk had originally proposed to Kufrin in his finale, before changing his mind weeks later to pursue a relationship with Burnham, his runner-up.

Arie and Lauren just announced on The View they’re getting married in Hawaii January 12th of 2019. #TheBachelor

Kufrin went on to become our next Bachelorette, with her season premiering on ABC next Monday. The network confirmed to ET on Tuesday that she's also engaged.

In an interview with ET in March, one day after their engagement, Luyendyk and Burnham revealed they were planning to tie the knot fairly quickly. "The wedding planning has already begun, and I'll be moving to Arizona [to live with Luyendyk]," Burnham shared.

"We plan to [get married this year]," Luyendyk added.

"I am confident in [him]," Burnham said of their relationship. "We've had a lot of conversations about it, and I trust him and I don't think that he would have taken such a huge risk and faced all of this backlash if he wasn't really serious about this decision."

"I didn't come here to set any records. I just want a happy ending," said Luyendyk, the first Bachelor to propose to two different women in one season. "I think this brought me here with her, and this is why I came on the show, to meet someone like her, and it's made it all worth it."

