World's best landmarks: Angkor Wat and Alcatraz

Is the Taj Mahal worth a visit? How about the Statue of Liberty? Travelers who leave reviews on on TripAdvisor have strong opinions on the best destinations and attractions, and the site compiled them for its annual Travelers Choice awards.

Angkor Wat, the ancient complex in Cambodia, was recognized as the world's best landmark for the second straight year. Alcatraz Island was tops in the USA, and No. 8 in the world rankings. See the slideshow above for the top 25 travel attractions in the USA and the top ten around the world.