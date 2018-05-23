World's best landmarks: Angkor Wat and Alcatraz

The San Diego Padres have come to count on Tyson Ross to deliver long, effective outings early in his second go-round with the franchise.
A convicted Illinois killer was found guilty Wednesday of the murders of five women in Southern California more than two decades ago.
A man accused of attacking an El Cajon police officer inside a fast-food restaurant when he approached the suspect about a theft at a nearby Dollar Store must stand trial on charges of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, robbery, possession of methamphetamine and being under the influence of the drug, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area about 85 percent contained as of late Wednesday.
A tuberculosis case was reported at UC San Diego, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.
This Sunday, San Diego’s top 20 high school theater stars will compete for their chance to win a $10,000 scholarship on a Broadway stage.
Rental properties are in high demand, and online scammers are taking advantage of San Diego’s tight rental market – making it hard for people to find a place to live.
Remember the coyote in distress after home video captured the animal with thick plastic around its neck in Rancho Bernardo?
The Alpha Project in East Village on Wednesday helped free dozens of homeless people from their chains of misdemeanors and infractions.
Sally Ride, who became the first American woman in space in 1983 and taught at UC San Diego after leaving NASA, was posthumously honored Wednesday by the U.S. Postal Service, at a ceremony at the university to unveil a stamp depicting the Encino-born physicist, astronaut and educator.