Mark Wahlberg Says Daughters 'Get Annoyed' With His Shirtless Pics

Not everyone loves when Mark Wahlberg posts a shirtless pic.

The actor, who is working to stay in shape for his upcoming project, Six Billion Dollar Man, reveals on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday who would like him to put a top on.

“My daughters get very annoyed by the pictures. Very annoyed,” the 46-year-old says. “I get ‘Dad, put a shirt on’ all the time. Even when I have a shirt on! If I have one shirt, they say put another shirt on.”

Though his daughters may find their father embarrassing at times, his anti-dad bod does occasionally come in handy.

“They don’t like it when I scare the boyfriend and then all of the sudden they’re like, ‘Dad, can you come see me at school?’ because they want me to come and scare the boyfriend,” Wahlberg quips.

With four children, Wahlberg is thrilled with any affection they throw his way. He even brags about getting a recent hug from his eldest child, 14-year-old Ella.

“She was just off guard for a second,” he jokes to DeGeneres. “She slipped up for a second and didn’t realize it until we were mid-hug.”

In honor of his kids — Ella, Michael, 12, Brendan, 9, and Grace, 8 — Wahlberg wanted to come up with a way to get students excited to learn. He found that in a revival of Captain Kangaroo, the popular children’s TV show that aired from 1955-1984.

“I’m trying to find new ways to get my kids interested in science, technology, engineering, things like that. Mathematics, which is the worst,” Wahlberg shares. “So … what made me interested in school was Captain Kangaroo, which ran for, like, 30 years. They did 50 seasons. We are bringing back a cool STEM scientist as Captain Kangaroo.”

Last summer, Wahlberg exclusively told ET how he felt about a boy showing interest in Ella.

"Nobody is a good type or sort. For me, you know, I'm super overprotective," he explained. "But he's just a very nice, young, smart boy who is very polite and well prepared."

As for the rest of his kids, the dislike over the shirtless pics isn’t too surprising.

"They pull no punches," he admitted last June. "They're very honest."

Wahlberg may be in shape, but even he doesn't eat healthy all the time! Here's a look at his typical cheat day:

RELATED CONTENT:

Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Durham Celebrate Daughter's First Communion -- See the Pics!

Mark Wahlberg Says It 'Didn't Take Much' to Donate 'All the Money in the World' Reshoot Salary (Exclusive)

Michelle Williams Reacts to Mark Wahlberg's Time's Up Donation After 'All the Money in the World' Controversy