Support wounded warriors with the There But Not There campaign

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There is a new nationwide campaign underway to honor the contributions made by U.S. and Allied Forces during World War One while also supporting the wounded warriors of today.

The There But Not There campaign, which was launched in the United Kingdom, will support the Invictus Games United States team with its efforts in this country.

The campaign supports military charities with the sale of Soldier Silhouttes which honor those who made the greatest sacrifice during World War I.

You will see the silhouettes everywhere from Washington D.C. to the arch in St. Louis to the Golden Gate Bridge. If life-size silhouettes aren’t your thing there are also 10 inch versions available.

Purple Heart recipient and Invictus Games athlete, Major Ivan Castro joined News 8 Morning Extra to share more about the There But Not There campaign.

