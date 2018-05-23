Evan Peters Assigns Code Names for the Heist in 'American Animals' Clip (Exclusive)

"Chas, you really need to see how easy this is gonna be."

So claims Warren (Evan Peters) of the heist he's planned in this exclusive clip from American Animals, out June 1. In the drama, a true story from director Bart Layton (The Imposter), Warren and best friend Spencer (Barry Keoghan) enlist the brains and brawn, respectively, of Eric (Jared Abrahamson) and Chas (Blake Jenner) to pull off what will be one of the most audacious art heists in U.S. history. The first order of business? Code names.

"Eric, Mr. Black. Spencer, Mr. Green. Mr. Yellow is me," Warren lists off their Reservoir Dogs-inspired aliases in the clip. "Chas, Mr. Pink."

"F**kin' really, dude?" Chas responds. "You know exactly what's wrong with Mr. Pink. I'm sorry, can I just say how dumb this entire thing is? OK, because in the motion picture, the whole point of the names was so that nobody knew what the others were called so they couldn't give each other up."

"Centering on unpredictable wild child Warren (Peters) and aspiring artist Spencer (Keoghan), two friends from the middle-class suburbs of Lexington, Kentucky, the film follows the duo through college life at separate universities, as adult pressures begin to weigh heavily on their futures. Realizing their lives may never be important, they organize the brazen theft of some valuable books from the special collections library of Spencer's college, including Audubon's Birds of America, valued at $10 million. Enlisting two more friends, budding accountant Eric (Abrahamson) and fitness fanatic Chas (Jenner), the gang meticulously plots the theft and subsequent fence of the stolen volumes, taking cues from popular heist movies. But the thieves' plans go awry, placing their bright futures in limbo."

