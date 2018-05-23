The search for MH370 ends next week. Here are the theories behind the plane's disappearance.

Search efforts to find the Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 that mysteriously vanished more than four years ago will finally end next week, leaving the world with only theories - for now - as to what happened to the aircraft.

American exploration company Ocean Infinity started an investigation for the Malaysian government in January and will stop looking for clues Tuesday. The "no cure, no fee' agreement would award the private company up to $70 million - but only if it found the jet or its black boxes. With time running out, the company has yet to find anything.

The flight mysteriously vanished March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board. An official search of the southern Indian Ocean by Australia, Malaysia and China ended in January 2017.

Conspiracy theorists have tried to explain the mystery with tales of a hijacking, sudden fire and even aliens and black holes. But two main theories remain the most popular schools of thought for what happened to MH370:

It was a planned mass murder-suicide

60 Minutes Australia aired a panel discussion last week with aviation experts who concluded the MH370 pilot turned off tracking devices and depressurized the plane, knocking all passengers unconscious as he intentionally continued off course.

"He was killing himself,' said Canadian Air crash investigator Larry Vance on the program. "Unfortunately, he was killing everybody else on board, and he did it deliberately.'

In this theory, the veteran pilot Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah turned the plane to fly around his hometown of Penang, Malaysia, then far out over the Indian Ocean before crashing into the water at a high speed.

Vance's new book, MH370: Mystery Solved, claims that washed up plane parts support his theory that it crashed outside the original search area. Believers in this theory think Shah was depressed because his wife was divorcing him.

The pilot was unconscious as the plane veered off course and eventually ran out of fuel

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which led the initial investigation, contends MH370 flew off course and ran out of fuel as passengers and crew members were likely unconscious or dead inside the depressurized plane.

When Malaysian, Chinese and Australian government officials called off a three-year search last year, a final report determined no progress in finding a reason the plane went missing or where it crashed.

Peter Foley, who directed the Australian Transport Safety Bureau search, has disputed the claim that the pilot crashed intentionally. He has argued that even with an oxygen mask, nobody could have remained in control of a depressurized plane.

Contributing: The Associated Press