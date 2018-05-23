Kevin Federline Is Seeking Increase in Child Support From Britney Spears

Kevin Federline is requesting more child support for his sons with ex-wife Britney Spears.

The former backup dancer filed court docs in Los Angeles on Tuesday asking a judge to order Spears to increase the $20,000 a month he currently receives for their two kids, 12-year-old Sean Preston and 11-year-old Jayden James. Federline has had full custody of their sons since 2008.

The document obtained by ET claims that Spears earns a yearly salary of $34,000,000, while Federline has experienced a significant decrease in income over the last few years. He says he earns only $3,000 a month as a DJ and music producer, less than one percent of Spears' annual income.

In the court document, Federline indicates he needs more child support in order to provide some sort of parity between the lifestyle Sean and Jayden experience at his home and that which they experience at Spears' residence.

Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told ET in March that his client is seeking at least double the child support he currently receives. A source close to Spears, meanwhile, claimed to ET that the pop star already covers most of their sons' expenses, even beyond what she pays Federline in child support.

“We want to know where that $20,000 is going," the source said. "Kevin wants a raise in money and he can’t account for where the $20,000 is going."

