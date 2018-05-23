San Diego summer brunch grilling in boxers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We all know the rule at restaurants. No shoes, no shirt, so service… but nobody said anything about pants!

Celebrity Chef and Cookbook author, Mark Bailey joined Morning Extra to show off some of his tasty recipes from his cookbook and to talk about some brunch/grilling tips!

Think the food that Chef Bailey made looks good? Here are the recipes!

Pineapple Salsa & Chips



2 pounds pineapple diced

10 Roma tomatoes cored and diced

1 bunch cilantro finely chopped, about 1 cup

1 cup red onion finely chopped

3-4 jalapeno peppers seeded and finely chopped (about ½ cup or more to taste)

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice from 2 limes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Hot pepper sauce to taste, optional



In a large bowl, combine pineapple, tomatoes, cilantro, red onion, and jalapenos. Add lime juice and toss to coat.?

Season to taste with salt, pepper, and hot pepper sauce, if using. Allow flavors to blend at room temperature for 30 minutes, or chill until serving time. Serve with chips.

Tequila Grilled Shrimp and Grits



6 tbsp Tabasco Pepper Sauce

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided, plus more for the grill

1/4 cup silver tequila

25 cilantro sprigs, finely chopped

1/2 cup chives, cut into very thin long strips

6 cloves garlic, grated

1 inch piece ginger, grated

1/8 cup fresh lime juice, plus zest

2 tablespoons agave

Salt, to taste

16 jumbo head-on and tail-on shrimp, peeled and deveined

Cooked grits



Heat grill to medium-high heat and place the peppers over the flame until charred. Repeat with limes, charring the flesh side of the limes and set aside. In a food processor, puree the charred roasted peppers for 30 seconds.



Combine all marinade ingredients and pureed red peppers in a large mixing bowl over ice and allow to stand for 20 minutes. Remove from ice, submerge shrimp in marinade and allow to stand for 30-40 minutes so the marinade can fully penetrate the shrimp.



Heat grill to medium-high heat and grill the shrimp for 2 minutes per side until completely cooked. Serve immediately over grits.

Grilled Dry Seasoned Ribs & Eggs



1 package Farmer John California Natural Fresh Pork/St. Louis Spareribs

3 tbsp brown sugar

1 1/2 tbsp paprika

1 1/2 tbsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 1/2 tbsp ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

4 eggs, sunny side up or scrambled



Mix together the brown sugar, paprika, salt, black pepper, and garlic powder. Rub into pork ribs. For

best results, allow ribs to marinate overnight.



Preheat grill to medium. Grease grill grates with oil.



Transfer ribs to grill, meaty-side up. Brush with oil and cover grill. Grill over indirect heat for 1 ½–2 hours, or until tender and meat reaches a minimum internal temperature of 160°F.



Transfer ribs to a cutting board and cut racks. Serve warm with sunny side up eggs.