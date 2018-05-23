16 coolers with a cult following on Amazon—and why they’re worth it

Take your cooler with you out on the water!

It looks like a regular backpack, but it's insulated to keep contents cool.

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Summer is coming up fast, and that means beach days, camping trips, outdoor concerts, backyard barbecues, and so many other warm-weather activities. No matter what you have planned for the coming months, one thing is for certain: you need a high-quality cooler to keep your food and drinks fresh during all your adventures.

Luckily for you, the reviewers on Amazon have made it easy to find the best cooler to fit your needs. While there may be hundreds to choose from, only a select few get top marks from hundreds—sometimes even thousands—of shoppers.

Here are 16 coolers that have a cult following on Amazon that will be a must-have for all your summertime outings.

1. A versatile, easy-to-carry soft cooler

This soft cooler from Coleman has thousands of positive reviews, making it one of the best options on Amazon right now. What’s unique about this product is its removable hard plastic lining, which can hold up to 16 cans! This cooler also features a comfy shoulder strap, making it the perfect option to bring to the beach or on a camping trip.

Reviews: 2,102

Average Rating: 4.5

Get the Coleman 16-Can Soft Cooler With Hard Liner on Amazon for $16.36

2. A cooler made for travel

Heading out on a mountain hike? Keep all your food and drinks fresh with the OAGear Backpack Cooler. This unique cooler can hold up to 20 cans, plus ice, and reviewers say it's comfortable to carry, keeps drinks cold for hours, and doesn't leak.

Reviews: 985

Average Rating: 4.1

Get the OAGear Backpack 20-Can Cooler on Amazon for $23.84

3. A small, no-frills cooler

Why mess with a good thing? This Rubbermaid cooler features a simple, classic design, with a flip-up lid and top-swing handle. It's easy to clean and will keep your food and drinks cool all day. Plus, it comes in a variety of sizes, ranging from 5-quart all the way up to 60-quart.

Reviews: 1,038

Average Rating: 4.3

Get the 5-Quart Rubbermaid Cooler/Ice Chest on Amazon for $22.27

4. A rugged, portable soft cooler

This Polar Bear Cooler is “built stronger to last longer.” The exterior is made from double-coated nylon with a heavy-duty rust-proof zipper, so you can do your worst and it will still hold up. Plus, it claims to keep items cold for up to 24 hours, even in 100-degree weather—can you see why customers love it?

Reviews: 1,114

Average Rating: 4.4

Get the Polar Bear Coolers Nylon Line on Amazon for $84.95

5. A thermoelectric cooler for your car

Keep drinks cool during your kid’s soccer game or while you hang out at the drive-in with the Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler. There's no ice needed for this unique product—simply plug it into a 12V DC receptacle, like a cigarette lighter, to keep all its contents fresh for hours.

Reviews: 1,045

Average Rating: 4.0

Get the Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler on Amazon for $93.09

6. A soft-sided cooler with impressive insulation

This rugged, durable cooler from RTIC is a must-have for hunting or camping trips. The soft-sided cooler boasts up to 2 inches of foam insulation that the brand claims to keep ice for up to five days. Plus, the vinyl exterior is leak-proof and puncture resistant, so it can withstand rough handling.

Reviews: 1,045

Average Rating: 4.2

Get the RTIC Soft Pack Cooler on Amazon for $139.99

7. A floating cooler—enough said

If you're heading out on the lake or just don't want to get out of the pool for your next drink, the Intex Mega Chill II Float Cooler is essential. As its name implies, this inflatable cooler actually floats, and its removable ice chest can hold up to 72 cans, as well as ice. Alternatively, you can use it as a floating base for a regular 48-quart cooler.

Reviews: 804

Average Rating: 4.5

Get the Intex Mega Chill II Float Cooler on Amazon for $20.17

8. A multi-compartment cooler designed for travel

This cooler was originally designed for pilots and flight attendants to take on long trips, but it's become a favorite of casual users as well. Many say that the spacious and durable eBags Crew Cooler will keep food fresh throughout multi-day journeys.

Reviews: 923

Average Rating: 4.7

Get the eBags Crew Cooler II on Amazon for $49.99

9. A discreet backpack cooler

While we certainly don't condone this behavior (wink wink), you’ll need the Coleman Soft Backpack Cooler if you're ever trying to sneak food or drinks into a venue or onto the beach. It looks just like a normal backpack, yet the large zippered pocket is insulated to keep all its contents cool for hours. Seriously, reviewers love it!

Reviews: 635

Average Rating: 4.4

Get the Coleman C003 Soft Backpack Cooler on Amazon for $23.54

10. A zipperless cooler to carry on your shoulder

Tired of fumbling with old zippers on your soft coolers? The Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze cooler has a unique easy-access, no-zipper design to solve that problem! The soft-sided cooler includes a hard liner and a removable shelf, and reviewers love its comfortable padded shoulder strap.

Reviews: 749

Average Rating: 4.1

Get the Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Zipperless Cooler on Amazon for $31.99

11. A cooler than converts into a table

While small, this cooler delivers big on functionality. The Coleman FlipLid Personal Cooler gets top marks from reviewers thanks to its durable design, impressive performance, and versatility—the lid even flips up to double as a table! Cool, right?

Reviews: 539

Average Rating: 4.4

Get the Coleman 5-qt. FlipLid Personal Cooler on Amazon for $15.99

12. A spacious, soft-sided cooler on wheels

Spacious interior? Check. Wheels? Check. Adjustable handle? Check. This cooler from Coleman has it all! The soft-sided container can hold up to 42 cans, and it features a removable hard plastic liner that's easy to clean. It's perfect for a family picnics, beach days, camping trips, and much more.

Reviews: 781

Average Rating: 4.4

Get the Coleman 42-Can Wheeled Soft Cooler on Amazon for $37.49

13. A densely insulated canvas cooler

The Canvas Soft Cooler from AO Coolers is guaranteed to hold ice for 24 hours in up to 120-degree weather—now that’s impressive! Plus, it’s spacious to boot, holding up to 24 cans and ice. Many reviewers say that this soft-sided cooler is ideal for road trips, boating, picnics, and more.

Reviews: 778

Average Rating: 4.6

Get the AO Coolers Canvas Soft Cooler on Amazon for $59.95

14. A tent-shaped, hard-sided cooler

This cooler from Igloo probably looks like the one you used growing up. The tent-shaped locking lid is designed to prevent spills, and the hard plastic exterior can resist most all bangs and bumps. Plus, this cooler features an easy-carry handle, so you can bring it along wherever the summer takes you.

Reviews: 613

Average Rating: 4.2

Get the Igloo 14.8 Quart Playmate Cooler on Amazon for $20.90

15. A big, sturdy cooler to take out on the water

The Igloo Marine Ultra Cooler was designed to be used on a fishing boat. This highly rated 48-quart cooler has a stain- and odor-resistant liner, as well as a fish-measuring ruler on the lid. It’s perfect for your next fishing trip.

Reviews: 541

Average Rating: 3.8

Get the Igloo 48-qt. Marine Ultra Cooler on Amazon for $50.20

16. A 'virtually indestructible' YETI cooler

Is it expensive? Yes. Is it worth it? Also yes, if you believe the glowing reviews for this cooler. YETI is one of the pricier cooler brands, but users say the Roadie is well-made, incredibly durable, and can keep ice frozen for days.

Reviews: 463

Average Rating: 4.3

Get the YETI Roadie 20 Cooler on Amazon for $199.99

Bonus: Reusable freezer packs

Tired of buying huge bags of ice before every outing? Switch to the top-rated Cooler Shock Freeze Packs instead. Seriously, people rave about how well these ice packs work—just three packs can replace 20 pounds of ice, and many say they’ll keep water bottles cold for multiple days.

Reviews: 2,220

Average Rating: 4.7

Get the Cooler Shock Zero°F Freeze Packs on Amazon for $24.95

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.