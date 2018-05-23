National City teachers to rally ahead of board meeting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Elementary school teachers in the South Bay are planning to walk the picket line after they say their National City contract negotiations have gone nowhere.



National City Elementary Teachers Association voted to approve a strike if a fair contract with the National School District is not reached.



The teachers say they are overworked with no support. Their teachers association is made up of 300 members who say their 3-year contract negotiations have been at an impasse since last August.



“It’s when people say a strike hurts children, but I think it’s disappointing of what’s going on right now in our classrooms that you have teachers who don’t have the materials they need to support our students, and they come to work very stressed out and a low morale." National City Elementary Teachers Association President, Christina Benson said.



CBS News 8 has been at previous district headquarters rallies calling for higher wages, but National City teachers say they have the lowest wages in the county.



They’re asking for 4 percent raises, but the district posted on its website that it offered a 2 percent bonus and 20 minutes of planning.



Back in 2011, teachers planned to take to the picket lines 3 hours before they got a deal, this time they say they hope it won't be such a close call.



At 5:00 p.m., teachers plan to rally outside the School Board meeting that will be held at the Rancho de la Nacion School at 1830 East Division Street.

National City Elementary School Teachers and Parents rally for more pay and better curriculum materials as contract negotiations continue. Teachers will rally at the 5pm School Board meeting at Rancho De La Nacion School at 1830 East Division Street @News8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/uNd3fYuOKY — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) May 23, 2018