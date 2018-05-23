Local high schoolers show off their unique inventions

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Have you heard of America's Teen Mogul Competition?

The America’s Teen Mogul Competition is the culminating event for San Diego Unified College, Career & Technical Education (CCTE) Student Showcase. In the competition, students get the opportunity to exhibit their real-world projects that they have created. Throughout the project design and implementation process, students collaborate with industry mentors to ensure authenticity.

Some project examples are:

Crow's nest engineering created a techno flask addition that will charge your phone at any time

Colossus is a cooler that has been specially formulated for life on the beach

Eco tee is a golf tee that is completely bio-degradable and has grass seeds in it for when the tee breaks

All participating inventions will be judged in the contest and the winner will take home prize money. In addition to the possibility of getting the money, students will have the opportunity to network and ask questions to a panel of San Diego business executives.

A handful of students joined Morning Extra to show off their unique inventions.