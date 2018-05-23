Local high schoolers show off their unique inventions

Remember the coyote in distress after home video captured the animal with thick plastic around its neck in Rancho Bernardo?
Elementary school teachers in the South Bay are planning to walk the picket line after they say their National City contract negotiations have gone nowhere.
U.S. Border Patrol agents using coastal surveillance cameras spotted a human-smuggling boat approaching the shore and were waiting on a La Jolla beach to arrest 10 undocumented immigrants early Wednesday morning, the federal agency reported.
A group of San Diego area business, civic and water industry officials voiced opposition Wednesday to a water tax bill currently making its way through the Assembly.
Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area about 60 percent contained Wednesday.
Local Chick-fil-A restaurants will give free meals to active or retired military members and their families Wednesday night. It's all part of the chain's annual Military Appreciation Night.
We all know it's expensive to live in California (the average rent in San Diego is about $2000 per month). But how much is it to leave California? News 8 crunches the numbers on what it costs to pack up and and move out of the Golden State.
Sheriff's deputies will provide extra security Wednesday at a Lakeside school after someone made an unfounded threat of violence.
Most people are familiar with action cameras that record HD video. Now the technology has advanced and 360 cameras are flooding the consumer market.