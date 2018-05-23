Man who killed his mother with a claw hammer in Escondido convicted of murder

The Alpha Project in East Village on Wednesday helped free dozens of homeless people from their chains of misdemeanors and infractions.
Sally Ride, who became the first American woman in space in 1983 and taught at UC San Diego after leaving NASA, was posthumously honored Wednesday by the U.S. Postal Service, at a ceremony at the university to unveil a stamp depicting the Encino-born physicist, astronaut and educator.
A man who beat his mother to death with a claw hammer in their Escondido apartment was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder.
Bolstered by high acreage, San Diego's park system was Wednesday ranked 16th among the nation's 100 largest cities by the Trust for Public Land.
A group of San Diego area business, civic and water industry officials voiced opposition Wednesday to a water tax bill currently making its way through the Assembly.
The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday released documents detailing widespread allegations of misconduct by U.S. border authorities toward children, including kicking one in the ribs, denying medical attention to a pregnant teen who complained of pain and threatening others with sexual abuse.
Remember the coyote in distress after home video captured the animal with thick plastic around its neck in Rancho Bernardo?
Elementary school teachers in the South Bay are planning to walk the picket line after they say their National City contract negotiations have gone nowhere.
U.S. Border Patrol agents using coastal surveillance cameras spotted a human-smuggling boat approaching the shore and were waiting on a La Jolla beach to arrest 10 undocumented immigrants early Wednesday morning, the federal agency reported.