Justice Day: Homeless get the chance to solve their court cases

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The Alpha Project in East Village on Wednesday helped free dozens of homeless people from their chains of misdemeanors and infractions.

The San Diego Superior Court provided services outside to the homeless shelter as part of “Justice Day.”

District Attorney Summer Stephan joined forces with the superior court public defender and the city attorney to resolve court cases related to minor infractions.

Rather than paying fines with money they don’t have, individuals were able to earn credit for time served by completing life skills classes, substance-abuse treatment, computer and literacy classes and counseling.

Kevin Tate, who is 63-years-old, was one of the 23 individuals who has proven to be making an effort to break the cycle of homelessness. He was able to get his tickets dismissed on Wednesday.

Starting on a clean slate will allow Tate to stay out of jail, get his driver’s license, and be able to save up money to afford a place of his own.

“I am just loving my whole outlook of my life right now,” he said.

By getting all his tickets dismissed, Tate was able to save $1,000.

Homeless court has been around for 30 years, but this was the first time it was done at the Alpha Project.