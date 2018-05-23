High School Stars: San Diego's got talent and plenty of it

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – This Sunday, San Diego’s top 20 high school theater stars will compete for their chance to win a $10,000 scholarship on a Broadway stage.

In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff met the homegrown talent who could become household names.

For the past five years, the Broadway San Diego Awards have featured high schoolers with bright futures – destined for the brightest lights.

Artistic director, Joey Landwehr, said past participants from the competition have already made their way to stardom.

The Jimmy Awards will take place in New York in June.

One actor and one actress from San Diego will receive an all-expense paid trip to compete against the top talent in the nation.

The Broadway San Diego Awards will take place on Sunday at 6 p.m., at the historic Balboa Theater.

