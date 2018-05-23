Trial ordered for man accused of beating officer inside a KFC restaurant

EL CAJON (CNS) - A man accused of attacking an El Cajon police officer inside a fast-food restaurant when he approached the suspect about a theft at a nearby Dollar Store must stand trial on charges of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, robbery, possession of methamphetamine and being under the influence of the drug, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Daniel Moses Cook, 43, is accused in the attack last July 17 on Officer Jose Sioson, a 28-year veteran of the El Cajon Police Department.

Sioson testified during a preliminary hearing that as he approached Cook inside a KFC restaurant on Fletcher Parkway about 10 a.m., Cook asked him if he had ever had the devil inside him.

Sioson said Cook delivered a head-butt and started punching him, knocking him unconscious.

The officer was hospitalized for a week with significant head trauma.

A San Diego Metropolitan Transit System bus driver, who was on her lunch break inside the restaurant, grabbed Sioson's radio and called for help once the suspect fled.

Judge Herbert Exarhos ruled that enough evidence was presented during the preliminary hearing for Cook to proceed to trial.

The defendant -- was has prior convictions for assault and resisting arrest, faces 62 years to life in prison if convicted. A Superior Court arraignment was set for June 5.