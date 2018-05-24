Michael Jackson Estate Slams New Special on Singer as an 'Attempt to Exploit' His Life

Michael Jackson’s estate is not happy about the latest television special on his life.

In a statement to ET on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the estate spoke out about ABC News’ upcoming documentary, calling it an “attempt to exploit” his life.

“We believe this to be another crass and unauthorized attempt to exploit the life, music and image of Michael Jackson without respect for Michael’s legacy, intellectual property rights or his children,” the statement read.

The Last Days of Michael Jackson, which is scheduled to air on Thursday, is being promoted as including new information about the singer’s final days and ultimate death.

Jackson’s estate claims ABC has been using copyrighted material to promote the special, including a particular silhouette image of the GRAMMY winner. The estate also claims the documentary uses other copyrighted material, including his music, without having licensed the rights.

“ABC News’ documentary explores the life, career and legacy of Michael Jackson, who remains of great interest to people worldwide,” an ABC News spokesperson tells ET. “The program does not infringe on his estate’s rights, but as a courtesy, we removed a specific image from the promotional material.”

