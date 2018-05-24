Will Smith Teases New Music in Rapping Instagram Post -- Watch!

May Gray weather continues towards the end of May. Overnight drizzle along coastal and inland areas through Saturday
The San Diego Padres have come to count on Tyson Ross to deliver long, effective outings early in his second go-round with the franchise.
A convicted Illinois killer was found guilty Wednesday of the murders of five women in Southern California more than two decades ago.
A man accused of attacking an El Cajon police officer inside a fast-food restaurant when he approached the suspect about a theft at a nearby Dollar Store must stand trial on charges of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, robbery, possession of methamphetamine and being under the influence of the drug, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area about 85 percent contained as of late Wednesday.
A tuberculosis case was reported at UC San Diego, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.
This Sunday, San Diego’s top 20 high school theater stars will compete for their chance to win a $10,000 scholarship on a Broadway stage.
Rental properties are in high demand, and online scammers are taking advantage of San Diego’s tight rental market – making it hard for people to find a place to live.