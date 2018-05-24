'Survivor' Names Season 36 Winner After Historic Tie -- Find Out Who Won the $1 Million!

WARNING: Spoilers ahead from Wednesday's Survivor: Ghost Island finale!

For the first time in 36 seasons of Survivor, we had a tie.

All Survivoralliances must come to an end. Domenick and Wendell were thick as thieves this season on Survivor: Ghost Island, but they couldn't both win the $1 million prize. After 39 days, several trips to Ghost Island and old advantages made new again, Domenick, Wendell and Laurel were the lucky ones who made it to the final three, where they pleaded their case to the jury of castaways they'd voted out.

The jury cast their votes back in Fiji, where host Jeff Probst read all except the one that mattered, revealing back in Los Angeles the show's 36th champion.

Congrats to Wendell Holland Jr.!

Wednesday's episode kicked off with the final six, showing Domenick, Wendell, Laurel, Donathan, Sebastian and Angela all up against each other for immunity and a shot to continue on in the game.

Sebastian and Donathan were sent packing as Wendell won the next two immunity challenges, but it was Domenick who won the final challenge -- and chose Laurel to go with him to the final three. It was thus Wendell against Angela in a fire-making challenge for the third spot, and Wendell came out victorious.

Wendell's win was hardly a landslide, however, as both he and Domenick proved to the jury that they could outwit, outplay and outlast their competitors, and were worthy of the title of Sole Survivor. After the jury voted a tie -- the first time in Survivor history! -- Laurel was forced to cast her vote... and declare Wendell the winner.

In an interview with ET last week, castaway Kellyn teased that the final three would definitely "go through the ringer."

"If anyone thinks that I was going to sit there quietly on the jury and let anyone win that game without going through the ringer, they're wrong, and there were a lot of people who cared a lot," she shared. "The final three members get drilled about what their themes are, [asked to] stick up for things they did, [explain] their behavior... I don't know how long we were there, but it was a long time."

"Those final three went through the ringer, so I would say there's a lot to tune in and watch," she added. "The votes haven't been read yet, so it's exciting to see who is going to end up a millionaire, and I can't wait to find out."

See more on Survivor in the video below. The show returns for season 37 next fall.

