Chris Hemsworth Rocks Out to Miley Cyrus With His Kids and It's Life-Changing -- Watch!

We're dubbing Chris Hemsworth's latest project, Thor: RagnaROCK.

The impossibly buff Thor and Avengers star posted a hilarious video on Twitter on Wednesday, showcasing some dramatically... creative dance moves for his kids and one very, very terrified dog. The intense performance, set to "Wrecking Ball," by brother Liam Hemsworth's fiancee, Miley Cyrus, prompts the family pooch to playfully topple Hemsworth in a confused frenzy.

"What started as a groundbreaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9," Hemsworth said on Twitter. "Never work with Kids or Animals. #wreckingball #wreckingdog #daddydaycare #murderonthedancefloor @mileycyrus @liamhemsworth."

Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, has spoken lovingly about his efforts to be the best dad he can be while balancing being an international superstar (not to mention Norse god).

"But he was always trying to be the best dad and has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and [going through that] is how we've become so strong together," she told Elle Australia in January.

That much is clear just from his "Wrecking Ball" performance.

Either way, we wish Mr. Hemsworth the best of luck with his future interpretative dance career. Just keep the dog away next time.

