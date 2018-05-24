Hawaii volcano: Eruption of Kilauea continues to cause disruption for cruise ships

Tourists take photos of steam rising from the entry point where lava from the Kilauea volcano hits the Pacific Ocean. The Kilauea volcano erupted on May 3, with the lava flow destroying 24 homes and causing the evacuation of 2,000 people.

Another cruise ship has skipped a call at Hawaii's Big Island due to the recently intensified eruption of the Kilauea volcano.

Crystal Cruises' 848-passenger Crystal Symphony on Wednesday dropped a visit to the Big Island port of Hilo and instead remained at sea.

Crystal joined Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line in cancelling a call at Hilo, which is just 43 miles from the now-mostly-closed national park that encompasses the volcano.

Royal Caribbean's 2,143-passenger Radiance of Seas, Princess's 2,000-passenger Sea Princess and Norwegian's 2,138-passenger Pride of America also have steered clear of Hilo in recent weeks.

The ships are are among just a handful of cruise vessels that visit the Big Island at this time of year. While it's a big resort destination, Hawaii is not a major draw for cruise ships relative to such destinations as the Caribbean and Alaska. Norwegian's Pride of America is the only major cruise vessel based in Hawaii year-round.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which encompasses the Kilauea volcano, is one of the biggest attractions on the Big Island for cruisers. It's been mostly closed since early May due to ongoing seismic activity and lava flows.

Kilauea has been erupting nearly continuously since 1983 but not always at the level of recent days. A significant eruptive episode that began on May 3 has sent lava pouring through a rural neighborhood about 35 miles from Hilo.

Still, tourism officials have noted that much of the Big Island is unaffected by Kilauea's latest lava flows and that lava flows are a normal occurrence at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. No hotels, restaurants or other attractions on the Big Island have closed as a result of the latest eruption, tourist officials say.

The four cruise lines that have canceled Hilo visits this month have done so in what they say is an abundance of caution.

While Crystal Symphony skipped Wednesday's call at Hilo, it's going ahead with a call scheduled for today at Kailua-Kona, another Big Island port that is farther from the Kilauea volcano.