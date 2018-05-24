Kremlin doubts Yulia Skripal's statement on Salisbury poisoning - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kremlin doubts Yulia Skripal's statement on Salisbury poisoning

Posted: Updated: May 24, 2018 5:05 AM
Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Russian spy Sergei Skripal, speaks in London on May 23, 2018. Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Russian spy Sergei Skripal, speaks in London on May 23, 2018.
By Associated Press

MOSCOW - The Kremlin says it doubts that Yulia Skripal has issued a statement of her own free will after her recovery from poisoning that Britain blames on Russia.

Skripal, who was poisoned along with her ex-spy father in a nerve agent attack, said Wednesday her recovery has been "slow and painful' and that she doesn't need assistance offered by the Russian embassy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Thursday the Kremlin doesn't know whether Skripal made her statement under pressure or independently, where she is or if her rights have been respected by British authorities.

Russia has vehemently denied any involvement in the March 4 poisoning and blamed Britain for staging it. Peskov described the Skripals' poisoning as an "unprecedented international provocation.'

More: Yulia Skripal says nerve agent recovery slow and painful

More: Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital after poisoning

More: Yulia Skripal, daughter of Russian former spy, discharged from Salisbury hospital after poisoning

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.