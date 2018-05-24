MTS security boost for transit stations, trolleys

San Diego police sought public help Thursday to locate an at-risk Spring Valley man who walked away from his hospital room while recovering from a stroke.
The Metropolitan Transit System will hold a meet-and- greet Thursday to give the public a chance to learn about the transportation agency's new security measures.
Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area about 90 percent contained as of Thursday morning.
May Gray weather continues towards the end of May. Overnight drizzle along coastal and inland areas through Saturday
The San Diego Padres have come to count on Tyson Ross to deliver long, effective outings early in his second go-round with the franchise.
A convicted Illinois killer was found guilty Wednesday of the murders of five women in Southern California more than two decades ago.
A man accused of attacking an El Cajon police officer inside a fast-food restaurant when he approached the suspect about a theft at a nearby Dollar Store must stand trial on charges of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, robbery, possession of methamphetamine and being under the influence of the drug, a judge ruled Wednesday.
A man accused of attacking an El Cajon police officer inside a fast-food restaurant when he approached the suspect about a theft at a nearby Dollar Store must stand trial on charges of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, robbery, possession of methamphetamine and being under the influence of the drug, a judge ruled Wednesday.
A tuberculosis case was reported at UC San Diego, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.