MTS security boost for transit stations, trolleys

Video Report By Kerri Lane, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Metropolitan Transit System will hold a meet-and- greet Thursday to give the public a chance to learn about the transportation agency's new security measures.

MTS CEO Paul Jablonski, system Police Chief Manny Guaderrama and security officers will attend the event, which begins at 7 a.m. at the Old Town Transit Center at 4004 Taylor St. Over coffee and other refreshments, they'll discuss MTS' new beat patrol system.

Among the new security measures, MTS will deploy new train teams that patrol three to four stations at a time, MTS officials said. At the morning meet-and-greet, the officials will also discuss MTS' 24/7 call and text security hotline, station and vehicle video surveillance systems and officer body cameras.

The new security measures are intended to triple MTS' security coverage, officials said.

For more information, visit their website.

