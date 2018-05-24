Tonys 2018: The Standout Performances on Broadway

In the years since Hamilton became an international phenomenon, raising the profile of Broadway in ways not seen before, it was hard to imagine the Great White Way ever eclipsing that moment. But the 2017-18 season proved that Lin-Manuel Miranda’s bio-musical is not the only show that can resonate with Broadway fans both in New York City and beyond.

Harry Potter and Mean Girls, two pop-culture things that define an entire generation -- millennials, that is -- brought new life to their franchises with highly successful and acclaimed stage adaptations. They were not alone in bringing familiar characters to the stage. This season also saw adaptations of Disney’s Frozen, SpongeBob SquarePants and The Band’s Visit. Those shows were joined by notable revivals of Angels in America, Carousel, Children of a Lesser God, My Fair Lady and Once on This Island, all of which enjoyed newfound resonance and context in today’s social and political climate.

With all that said, those productions were supported by actors -- new and familiar to the stage -- who delivered standout performances. There was Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane's harrowing turns in Angels in America; Grey Henson and Taylor Louderman giving new life to familiar characters in Mean Girls; Diana Rigg’s celebrated return to Broadway in My Fair Lady; Noma Dumezweni's groundbreaking performance in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Ethan Slater's lively stage presence in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical; and the breakout of Lauren Ridloff in Children of a Lesser God.

For the third year in a row, ET spoke to these Broadway performers -- one nominee from each of the eight Tony Awards acting categories -- to discuss how they bring their characters alive night after night and what it means to be nominated.

The 2018 Tony Awards, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10, starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.