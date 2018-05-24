Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her and Kanye West's 4-Year Anniversary With Stunning Wedding Photo

Four years and three kids later, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West still appear to be in their honeymoon phase.

Kim celebrated the couple's wedding anniversary on Thursday by sharing a breathtaking image from their nuptials in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014.

"Four years down and forever to go...." the mother of three captioned a photo of her and Kanye cuddling up to one another in their wedding attire. "Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky."

The 37-year-old reality star concluded her heartfelt message, writing: "I can’t wait for forever... Happy Anniversary."

While the wedding was attended by the power pair's numerous famous family members and friends, Kanye opened up in a recent interview that he was "hurt" when one notable couple decided not to show up for his big day.

In a nearly two hour-long interview with Charlamagne tha God from iHeartRadio’sThe Breakfast Club, the 40-year-old rapper expressed the disappointment he felt when JAY-Z and his wife, Beyonce, weren't at the wedding.

"I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it's family, you're not going to miss a wedding," he admitted. "I gotta state my truth."

"You just start coming up with all types of crazy things in your head," Kanye added, noting that he started to feel "like the cousin that you can't bring around."

When asked if he knew why JAY-Z and Beyonce skipped the nuptials, Kanye said he never asked them. "I'm not sure, I'm past it, but at the time I was hurt about it," he replied. "I don't think I ever asked him that question directly."

Despite their absence, Kim and Kanye had a beautiful wedding that won't soon be forgotten by those in attendance.

