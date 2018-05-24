Dwight the bunny is looking for his forever home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dwight the bunny is looking for his forever home

Name: Dwight
Sex:  Male
Age: 6 months
Breed: New Zealand Mix (Rabbit)
Adoption Fee: $25
ID#: 278576

Are you looking for your perfect pet? Dwight the rabbit could be perfect for you. He is a happy, carefree and cheerful little guy who loves munching on fresh vegetables and hay. Rabbits like Dwight can live up to ten years!
Meet Dwight today at the San Diego Humane Society to see if he is a match for your family.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA 
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

