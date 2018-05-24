&#039;Maleficent 2&#039; Star Ed Skrein Talks &#039;High Caliber - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Maleficent 2' Star Ed Skrein Talks 'High Caliber' Sequel With Michelle Pfeiffer & Angelina Jolie (Exclusive)

Updated: May 24, 2018 8:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.