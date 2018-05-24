Veterans share their military experience in new book

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - From the battlefield to books, writing gives a lot of veterans an outlet to deal with everything that comes their way.

The Veteran’s Writing Group has put together a book of stories and poems written by twenty-seven authors that describe their time in the military and the lessons they took away from that experience.

The group will be launching their second published book, Listen Up! Things I Learned From the Military on Saturday May 26th at the Veterans Association of North County.

Robert Caudill and his service dog, Bravo, along with Glenn Foss joined News 8 Morning Extra to share some of the incredible stories that are told in the book.

Do you want to purchase the book? Get it here.