'Maleficent 2' Star Ed Skrein Talks 'High Caliber' Sequel With Michelle Pfeiffer & Angelina Jolie (Exclusive)

Maleficent 2, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's 2014 hit based on Sleeping Beauty, will not disappoint, according to one of the movie's actors.

At the In Darkness premiere on Wednesday — which hits theaters and OnDemand on May 25 — Ed Skrein exclusively dished to ET's Ash Crossan about what it was like working with the sequel's A-list stars, Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer.

"I mean, all you want to do is work with people that can improve you as an actor. People that you respect, and, you know, Angelina, Michelle Pfeiffer, this is a phenomenal cast," the 35-year-old actor said in praise of the movie. "People that I respect and [have] been watching for years and have a human respect for as well as a professional respect."

Along with Jolie starring in the titular role of Maleficent and Pfiffer playing Queen Ingris, Jenn Murray, Elle Fanning and Chiwetel Ejiofor are all set to star in the film.

In addition to the great cast, Skrein was excited for the film because it's a little more family-friendly than his typical role.

"It's Disney man. It's great fun," Skrein said. "Its finally something that my nieces and nephews and my children can enjoy and watch instead of this fool mouth, dark, stuff that I usually do."

His dark streak continues in In Darkness, though, a film about a blind musician who hears a murder in the apartment upstairs.

"From the beginning he was an interesting character that had an interesting arc that drew me to it," Skrein said of his character. "... What you actually want from a role is for it to be interesting from the beginning and only get more interesting as it goes along. That's exactly what happened."

While awaiting Jolie's return in Maleficent, here's a peak into her real life where she recently revealed that her children learned a valuable lesson from Queen Elizabeth. Here's what she said:

