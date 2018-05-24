Will Smith Addresses Jada Pinkett Divorce Rumors in New Song

Will Smith is taking on the naysayers when it comes to his and wife Jada's longlasting marriage.

On Wednesday, the 49-year-old actor went back to his rapping roots, releasing a video teasing his upcoming new music. The video shows Will rapping his song "To the Clique" in the booth, in which he slams tabloid divorce rumors about him and Jada.

“Stop the divorce rumors and mind your damn business,” he raps passionately.

Aside from plenty of swagger, Smith's playful verse also includes shout-outs to Halle Berry and Rihanna.

"Or I'm gonna become a Mormon/Marry Halle and Rihanna," he jokes at one point.

Smith's last studio album was Lost and Found, released in 2005. Since then, he's only officially released one single, "Get Lit," which was released last year.

Of course, this isn't the first time Smith has shut down divorce rumors. In August 2015, he took to Facebook to address the tabloids.

"Under normal circumstances, I don't usually respond to foolishness. (Because it's contagious)," Smith wrote. "But, so many people have extended me their 'deepest condolences' that I figured - 'What the hell... I can be foolish, too!' So, in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness... Jada and I are... NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!! I promise you all - if I ever decide to divorce my Queen - I SWEAR I'll tell you myself! "Dumb? People Should Have to Wear Scarlet D's."

In June of that year, Jada spoke to ET, and denied any trouble in their marriage.

"You'd think people would be rooting for you to stay together not to break up, you know?" she said at the time. "It's actually good news and bad news. The good news is there's nothing else to talk about. This has been the only story. 'Let's round up the divorce story again!'"

"Will and I love each other so much, and our family and our relationship is so important," she added.

Earlier this month, Jada made headlines when she had an uncomfortable conversation with Smith's first wife, Sheree Zampino, on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. The two women got candid about the rough start to their relationship with one another, and ended up shedding tears together at one point. Watch below:

