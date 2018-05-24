'Queer Eye' Gets a Season 2 Summer Premiere Date

Can you believe it's almost time forQueer Eye's second season?

Netflix announced on Thursday that the fab five will be back on the streaming platform with eight new episodes on June 15.

"Queer Eye is back and ready to transform the stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the new fab five," reads a recent press release. "These fearless ambassadors of taste are about to embark on Queer Eye’s boldest crusade ever, bringing a message of encouragement and uplift to eight new heroes in season two."

According to Netflix, the second season will have Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Tan France returning to Georgia to offer their expertise on food and wine, grooming, culture, interior design and fashion.

The guys will also be "forging connections with communities from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from self-love and faith, to immigration and how to make the perfect homemade poke bowls and more."

Who gave us permission? ?? New episodes June 15 ?? Posted by Queer Eye on Thursday, May 24, 2018

The Queer Eye cast has been hanging out with each other on the off-season. In addition to adorably trolling Antoni on Instagram over the weekend, they also celebrated Karamo's engagement with ET.

Check out our exclusive chat with the Queer Eye star:

