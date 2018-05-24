'It's about time': Trump pardons late boxer Jack Johnson

A psychiatrist who operated a longtime practice out of offices in Chula Vista, El Cajon and San Diego was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual battery and having sexual relations with a patient.
Nearly 1,000 students and volunteers spent Thursday morning cleaning up Mission Beach as part of Kids' Ocean Day - a statewide effort inspiring young people to protect the environment. Students from all over San Diego picked up trash in an effort to keep local beaches clean and learn about how important it is to take care of our environment.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the June 5 primary election is Tuesday, May 29, the San Diego County registrar reminded residents Thursday. By state law, applications must be physically received by the Registrar of Voters office, 5600 Overland Ave., by 5 p.m on Tuesday.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Chris Cate and other city officials reaffirmed their support for a local pension overhaul imitative that has been held up in court in recent years.
What's better than a private screening of the newest Star Wars flick, 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'? Pre-gaming with cocktails and science experiments, of course!
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many are expected to hit San Diego beaches. On Thursday, lifeguards and police shared safety reminders for those who will be out enjoying the sun, sand, and sea. San Diego Lifeguards along with other public safety officials discussed beach safety at Mission Beach Park.
Discover your own style with Celebrity Fashion Designer, Lizz Russell, during the exclusive Cocktails & Couture 2018 Fashion Show at the Westgate Hotel.
Six students and four teachers from Sea Change Preparatory, a small private school located in downtown Del Mar, will be heading to Italy later this month in an attempt to set their fourth world record in open-ocean swimming.
Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area about 90 percent contained Thursday morning.