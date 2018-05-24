San Diego Comedy Festival kicks off this week

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you in need of a good laugh? Family Ties actor, Marc Price, along with Robin Williams impressionist, Roger Kabler, are on a comedy tour that has people laughing from coast to coast.

The two will be performing May 24th – 26th in San Diego at The Comedy Palace as the kick-off show for San Diego Comedy Fest.

Marc Price AKA Skippy from Family Ties, joined Morning Extra to give a sneak peek of the show!

Want to attend the show? Get your tickets here.

If you use the code “MJF” for the show on May 24th you can get $5 off and 100% of the ticket price goes to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.



