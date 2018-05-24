Sen. Bob Corker: Trump abusing power with 'dangerous' plan for car tariffs

NASHVILLE - U.S. Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump is abusing his power - possibly for political purposes - by initiating an investigation into whether importing automobiles poses a threat to national security.

"I am very concerned about the president abusing the authorities granted to him in...the Trade Expansion Act of 1962,' Corker, R-Tenn., said in a statement Thursday morning.

"There is no reason to use this provision to consider imposing tariffs on the automobile industry, and this appears to be either an attempt to affect domestic politics ahead of the election or for some other transactional purpose regarding ongoing trade discussions," he said. "This is a dangerous course and should be abandoned immediately.'

Corker is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Tennessee is the U.S. home of Japanese automaker Nissan and Volkswagen also has a large plant in the state. His comments come a day after Trump called for new tariffs on imports for cars, trucks, SUVs and car parts.

The administration called for tariffs in order to protect domestic auto manufacturers. But Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also referenced the need to investigate "whether such imports are weakening our internal economy and may impair the national security."

Thursday morning U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., also blasted the Trump administration decision.

"Auto tariffs would hurt our state. Nissan, Volkswagen and other foreign companies employ thousands of Tennesseans & fuel our state's booming auto industry," Cooper tweeted.

"Why impose tariffs when no one wants them? Consumers hate higher prices & fewer choices."

The proposed tariffs also come amid ongoing debates about the future of the North America Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA. The Trump administration is focused on the impact of any deal on the auto industry, seeking to control what manufacturing happens in the country.

Nearly 1,000 auto suppliers operate in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Building more than 830,000 vehicles in the state in 2016, state manufacturers reaped $5.8 billion in exports in 2017, according to department statistics.