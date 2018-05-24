Victoria Beckham Gives Her Take on Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

Victoria Beckham has given her stamp of approval to Meghan Markle's wedding dress.

"I thought she looked absolutely beautiful," the 44-year-old designer told The Evening Standard of Meghan's Givenchy gown and Queen Mary tiara. "It really suited her. I thought it was perfect for her. And Harry looked great."

As for the wedding itself, Beckham only had lovely things to say.

"It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them," she recalled. "Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest."

The mom of four also enjoyed The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry's sermon.

"I thought what he said was very strong and optimistic," Beckham said. "Very powerful.”

Curry exclusively told ET about what it meant to him to be present for Prince Harry and Meghan's big day.

"Their love for each other brought us together even if it was just for a few moments," he reflected. "It brought us together across lines of nationality, across lines of race and ethnicity, across politics ... I mean, you think about it. It never ends. Their love helped to reorient how we relate to each other, even if it was just for a moment."

The former Spice Girl attended the wedding with her husband, David Beckham, and wore a navy dress from her upcoming collection.

"I was just really honored to have been invited. I would have been nervous if it had been my day," she said. "Quite honestly, it was such a relief not to be hugely pregnant at this royal wedding that it was a joy to be able to choose anything I wanted to wear," she said, referring to being nearly seven months pregnant during Prince William and Kate Middleton's ceremony in 2011.

Here's more about how Meghan's dress came to be:

RELATED CONTENT:

David and Victoria Beckham Make Glamorous Arrival at Royal Wedding

Prince Harry Praises Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Dress Designer: ‘Absolutely Stunning!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Royal Wedding Photos Are Absolutely Stunning