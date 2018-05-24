Parents, Detectives renew call for help in Skyline drive-by murder

Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area about 90 percent contained Thursday morning.
Authorities and grieving family members offered a $7,000 reward Thursday as they renewed their public calls for information about a two-year-old unsolved murder in San Diego's Skyline neighborhood.
Are you in need of a good laugh? Family Ties actor, Marc Price, along with Robin Williams impressionist, Roger Kabler, are on a comedy tour that has people laughing from coast to coast.
San Diego police sought public help Thursday to locate an at-risk Spring Valley man who walked away from his hospital room while recovering from a stroke.
Rental properties are in high demand, and online scammers are taking advantage of San Diego’s tight rental market – making it hard for people to find a place to live.
From the battlefield to books, writing gives a lot of veterans an outlet to deal with everything that comes their way.
A convicted Illinois killer was found guilty Wednesday of the murders of five women in Southern California more than two decades ago.
The Metropolitan Transit System will hold a meet-and- greet Thursday to give the public a chance to learn about the transportation agency's new security measures.
May Gray weather continues towards the end of May. Overnight drizzle along coastal and inland areas through Saturday