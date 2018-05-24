The Beauty Of Fashion & Compassion: Cocktails & Couture 2018 with Lizz Russell

(SAN DIEGO) - Discover your own style while sipping cocktails and helping out a good cause with celebrity fashion designer, Lizz Russell, during the exclusive Cocktails & Couture 2018 Fashion Show at the Westgate Hotel.

Lizz Russell is a celebrity fashion and couture designer based right here in Southern California. Born and raised in San Diega, Lizz's creative spirit and flare for fashion that started at a young age and she went on to refine her talents while studying Fashion Design at Mesa College in San Diego.

While Lizz was in college, she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. GBS is a rare but serious autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks healthy nerve cells in your peripheral nervous system. This leads to weakness, numbness, tingling, and can eventually cause paralysis. Part of the proceeds from Cocktails & Couture will be donated to the Guillain-Barré Foundation.

Every woman should have her own style.

Individuality and confidence are the pillars of the The Lizz Russell Collection, and her mission is to promote self-esteem, resilience, and ambition in all women. Live in the moment and dream big for the future, and make sure you do it while looking and feeling great!

The event is on Friday, May 25, 2018. The wine reception starts at 6:30 PM with the fashion show at 7:00 PM. Tickets cost $49.99 (includes tax & gratuity) and includes one cocktail and hors d’oeuvres. There will be an open cash bar, a “Lizz’s Swag Show” onsite following the fashion show, and Fierce Gift Bag with purchase.

To purchase tickets or find out more information, click here.